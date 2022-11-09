Eriksen named in Denmark's provisional squad for Qatar World Cup 2022

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been named to Denmark's provisional squad for the World Cup finals in Qatar, as expected.

After 117 caps and 39 goals, the Manchester United playmaker is a key figure for his country.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has not finalised his squad for the tournament, but he has confirmed 21 of the spots, with five still up for grabs and 12 players vying for inclusion when the final squad is submitted.

Eriksen, who was 18 at the time, was the youngest player to appear in the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa, scoring a hat-trick in the play-off win over Republic of Ireland to secure a spot in the finals in Russia four years ago, before netting in the group-stage draw with Australia.

Croatia had eliminated the Scandinavians in the 2018 round of 16 after a penalty shoot-out.

Due to Denmark’s failure to qualify in 2014, this will be the 30-year-third old’s tournament, and his first as a United player.

Denmark Squad*:

Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jens Larsen, Joachim Andersen, Victor Nelsson, Rasmus Kristensen, Joackim Maehle; Daniel Wass, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hjobjerg, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jesper Lindstrom; Jonas Wind, Andreas Cornelius, Andreas Olsen, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg.

(* five places still to fill)