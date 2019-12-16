Erwin Koeman Sacked as Oman Football Manager

Erwin Koeman has been dismissed as manager of Oman’s national football team, following a meeting at the headquarters of the Oman Football Association.

The Oman News Agency, the Sultanate’s state-run news agency, said, “The Oman Football Association announces the dismissal of Dutch Coach Erwin Koeman from training the senior national team, but will maintain the auxiliary technical staff, until a contract with a new foreign technical team has been agreed.”

Koeman’s dismissal comes in the wake of Oman’s poor showing at the recently held Arabian Gulf Cup, where the Sultanate were knocked out in the group stages, despite being defending champions, a feat they achieved in 2018 when they beat the United Arab Emirates on penalties in Kuwait City.

In Qatar, however, Oman only managed one win – a 2-1 win over Kuwait in which Abdul Aziz Al Maqbali scored two penalties – while drawing 0-0 against Bahrain and losing 3-1 to Saudi Arabia in their deciding match. Bahrain would ultimately go on to win their first ever Gulf Cup, beating Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the final.

A statement from the Oman Football Association added: “After the board discussed the recommendations of the Technical Committee submitted from the previous two meetings, as well as their evaluation of the participation of the senior national team at the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup in Qatar, the OFA has decided to exclude national team coach Erwin Koman from the team’s training plans, while maintaining the auxiliary technical staff until a contract new foreign technical team is agreed upon.”