Euro 2020: Braithwaite Fuming Over England's Matchwinning Penalty

Published July 8th, 2021 - 12:55 GMT
England's forward Raheem Sterling (C) falls on the ground which led to the awarding of a penalty during the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final football match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London on July 7, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
England's forward Raheem Sterling (C) falls on the ground which led to the awarding of a penalty during the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final football match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London on July 7, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite has expressed his anger over the controversial decision to award England an extra-time penalty.

The Three Lions advanced to Euro 2020 final next Sunday after knocking-out the Danes with a 2-1 final score.

Raheem Sterling earned the dubious penalty after what appeared to be the slightest of touches in the 18-yard box, and Harry Kane scored the rebounded penalty shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

Braithwaite disappointed with the decision

Braithwaite was left fuming over what happened, and said after the match to Mundo Deportivo: "We have to accept what happened, although we are incredibly disappointed. I don't think it was entirely fair, but I have to be careful what I say.

"There was no penalty, the incident was judged harshly."

England will now face Italy in Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium next Sunday.

