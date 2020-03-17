EURO 2020 Postponed for One Year over COVID-19

The UEFA EURO 2020 tournament has been postponed for one year amid novel coronavirus fears, the Norwegian Football Association (NFF) announced on Twitter.

The Norwegian Football Association (NFF) said on its Twitter account that the EURO 2020 will be played in summer 2021.

It added that the tournament will be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

The European football's governing body, UEFA is currently holding a videoconference meeting to discuss European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to the EURO 2020, the UEFA is expected to decide about the fate of this season's UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 152 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of 186,500 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,400, while over 80,500 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The current number of active cases is more than 98,600 -- 93% mild and 7% in critical condition.