Europa Conference League: West Ham United vs KAA Gent probable lineups

ALBAWABA - West Ham United face KAA Gent at the London Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final tie on Thursday.
Match date: Thursday, April 20
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: London Stadium
West Ham United vs KAA Gent predicted lineups
- West Ham possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: David Moyes
Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri; Flynn Downes, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma
- KAA Gent possible Xl (3-4-1-2)
Head coach: Hein Vanhaezebrouck
Davy Roef; Joseph Okumu, Kamil Piatkowski, Jordan Torunarigha; Alessio Castro-Montes, Julien De Sart, Sven Kums, Malick Fofana; Hyun-seok Hong; Hugo Cuypers, Gift Orban
