  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Europa Conference League: West Ham United vs KAA Gent probable lineups

Europa Conference League: West Ham United vs KAA Gent probable lineups

Published April 19th, 2023 - 09:22 GMT
West Ham United's French defender Kurt Zouma celebrates his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Newcastle at the London Stadium, in London on April 5, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
West Ham United's French defender Kurt Zouma celebrates his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Newcastle at the London Stadium, in London on April 5, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - West Ham United face KAA Gent at the London Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final tie on Thursday.

Match date: Thursday, April 20
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United vs KAA Gent predicted lineups

  • West Ham possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: David Moyes

Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri; Flynn Downes, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma

  • KAA Gent possible Xl (3-4-1-2)

Head coach: Hein Vanhaezebrouck

Davy Roef; Joseph Okumu, Kamil Piatkowski, Jordan Torunarigha; Alessio Castro-Montes, Julien De Sart, Sven Kums, Malick Fofana; Hyun-seok Hong; Hugo Cuypers, Gift Orban

Tags:West Ham UnitedKAA GentUEFA Europa Conference League

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...