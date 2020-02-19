An Evening With Michael Owen in Dubai

Football fans, get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as star player Michael Owen comes to Dubai for an exclusive talk.

The English forward has netted goals for some of the world’s best teams such as Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City.

After watching the interview on stage and enjoying a delectable 3-course meal, guests can chat with the champion and delight in live entertainment.

You can buy an individual ticket or a table for eight people, including an option to dine with Owen himself.