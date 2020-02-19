An Evening With Michael Owen in Dubai

  1. Home
Published February 19th, 2020 - 06:35 GMT
Michael Owen (Photo: Dubai Calendar)
Michael Owen (Photo: Dubai Calendar)

Football fans, get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as star player Michael Owen comes to Dubai for an exclusive talk.

The English forward has netted goals for some of the world’s best teams such as Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City.

After watching the interview on stage and enjoying a delectable 3-course meal, guests can chat with the champion and delight in live entertainment.

You can buy an individual ticket or a table for eight people, including an option to dine with Owen himself.

Date 26 March 2020
Category Lifestyle
Venue The Address Hotel, Dubai Marina
Ticket price From AED595
Admission 6:45pm
 
Website http://www.platinumexperiences.group/michael-owen/

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

