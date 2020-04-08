Ex-Fenerbahce player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce confirmed on Monday that former player Radomir Antic passed away at 71.

"We have learned with great sadness the death of our former player Radomir Antic who sweated the striped jersey and played an important role in the championship we won in the 1977-78 season," the Istanbul club said on Twitter.

Barcelona also mourned Antic's death, saying on Twitter: "The Barca family mourns the loss of a man who was deeply beloved in the world of football. Rest in Peace."

Atletico Madrid sent their condolences to his fans on Twitter as well: "The Atletico de Madrid family is mourning the passing of Radomir Antic, one of our legendary coaches. You will forever live in our hearts. Rest in peace."

Radomir Antic served Spanish clubs Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as a manager and helped Atletico Madrid win La Liga title and the Copa del Rey in 1996.

Antic was also part of Fenerbahce when they cliched the Turkish League title in 1977-1978.