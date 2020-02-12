Ex-India Cricket Star Singh Replaces Brown as UAE Coach

Former Indian all-rounder Robin Singh has been appointed as the new coach of the UAE, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old, who played one Test and 136 ODIs, will hold the post of Director of Cricket, which means, he will also oversee junior cricket.

Robin, known for his tight fielding and his batting lower down the order, replaces Dougie Brown, with the Scotland and England international having led the team admirably well over the past three years.

The ECB did not divulge the length of the contract but Robin indicated he hopes to guide the UAE to the Cricket World Cup to be held in India in 2023.

Robin has been a resident of Dubai for over a period of time, having opened his cricket academy here. Apart from that, Robin has been part of the coaching set-up of the Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians.

During his time in the UAE, Robin has also had coaching stints in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, first with Kerala Kings and then Northern Warriors. He led both franchises to the title.

Robin will continue to play a part in the IPL this year but has relinquished his other commitments to focus on his new job.

His prime target will be on improving the fitness levels of the team as well as creating a pool of 30 players that can be up and running to do duty for the National team.

UAE captain Ahmed Raza, who too was present during the announcement, with other board members, welcomed Robin's appointment and also commended the work down by Brown.