Ex-Iran Boxer Haji Rasouli Dies of Coronavirus

Former Iran national team boxer Masoud Haji Rasouli passed away late Saturday.

He has reportedly died at age 70 after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Rasouli was researching on the field of sport against Drug and Aids at the Azad University.

The member of Iran national boxing team won a gold medal in the 70's at the Asian championships.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family.

Iran’s total death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose to 4,357 with 125 lives lost in the past 24 hours, according to a health ministry spokesman.

Some 42,000 coronavirus positive cases in the country have fully recovered from the disease, the spokesman said.