Ex-Persepolis Coach Ivankovic Asks Iranians to Stay Home

Ex-Persepolis and Iran national football team coach Branko Ivankovic has asked all Iranian people to stay their home during Nowruz (Iranian New Year).

Coronavirus is killing one person every 10 minutes in Iran, a health ministry spokesman said, as the death toll in the country climbed to 1,284.

“Dear all Iranians, I wish you Good news, Good health and Good episode of your life…Stay home and take care of yourself and beloved ones and Happy Nowruz,” Ivankovic published on his Instagram account.

Ivankovic, who currently coaches Oman national football team, won Iran Professional League three times as Persepolis coach.