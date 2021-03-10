F1 Countdown Starts

The countdown to the 2021 season-opening Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix has begun, with tickets on sale.

The event is set to take place from March 26 to 28 at the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC).

Tickets are being made available only to those individuals who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, as well as those who have recovered from the disease within a minimum of two weeks and a maximum of eight months before the race weekend.

“We are delighted to be able to launch our ticket sales, once again giving fans the opportunity to witness the spectacle of F1,” said BIC chief executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa.

“In November and December last year, we had the honour to host our healthcare heroes as spectators. We are pleased, this time, to be open to a broader group of fans, with tickets available to buy for this prestigious first race of the season.”

In addition to on-track racing, BIC has promised “entertainment and extensive food and beverage offerings within a Covid-19 safe area.”

Across all stands, tickets are available for a single discounted price of BD100, which would get fans access to all three days of the race weekend.

Attendees will have to show their vaccination and recovery certificates on the BeAware application in order to gain access to the circuit. In addition, masks must be worn at all times.

All entertainment and fan experiences will be outdoors. The BIC has said that there will be no concerts, Paddock Club, corporate lounges or in-person autograph sessions this year due to Covid-19 guidelines. Instead, virtual autograph sessions will be held for lucky fans, similar to those held during the November-December double-header event.

Fans will also get to watch aspiring F1 drivers kick off the 2021 Formula 2 Championship, which will be supporting the F1 grand-prix and is a feeder series for the motorsport.

Pre-season testing is already underway at the BIC with Formula 2 testing ending today, and F1 testing starting tomorrow, running until Saturday. Spectators are not permitted at the pre-season testing.

This year, the F2 series will see a shakeup with each round comprising three races instead of two. The Friday session of the race weekend will remain unchanged with a 45-minute practice and 30-minute qualifying race.

Two 45-minute F2 sprint races will take place during the Saturday session, followed by a one-hour feature race on the Sunday of the race weekend.

Prema Racing will be defending their 2020 title against Uni-Virtuosi Racing, Carlin, Hitech Grand Prix, ART Grand Prix, MP Motorsport, Charouz Racing System, Dams, Campos Racing, HWA Racelab and Trident.

In the F1 series, world champions Mercedes are joined by Red Bull Racing, McLaren, Aston Martin, Alpine, Ferrari, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Haas and Williams in gearing up for the record 23-race calendar that is set to flag off in the kingdom.

“I am thankful for all the support we receive from the government and the co-ordination that makes Bahrain a successful F1 every year,” Shaikh Salman said.

“I especially thank the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus and the Health Ministry for their planning and guidance, which will allow us to offer a safe experience for fans.

“We urge eligible fans to reserve their tickets now for the best possible seats to witness the first edition of F1 2021.”

Visit bahraingp.com for more details.

By Naman Arora