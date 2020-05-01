F1 Legend Ayrton Senna Remembered on Death Anniversary

The 26th death anniversary of Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna was marked on Friday.

The Brazilian driver died on May 1, 1994 at the age of 34 after a crash during the San Marino Grand Prix in the Italian town of Imola.

He won the 1988, 1990, and 1991 world championships, and is still regarded as one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history.

"His legend will forever live on. Today we remember Ayrton Senna #SennaSempre [Senna always]," read a post on the official Formula 1 Twitter account.

Rokit Williams Racing, McLaren, Honda Racing F1, and Scuderia Ferrari also paid tribute to Senna.

"Remembering the great Ayrton Senna, 26 years on from his untimely passing. Always with us. #SennaSempre," Williams Racing said in a tweet.

"Reflecting on the life of a racing hero, champion and friend as we mark 26 years since we lost Ayrton Senna. Always in our hearts. #SempreSenna," read a post on the McLaren F1 Twitter account.

Honda tweeted a photo of Senna with a simple message: "Forever in our hearts."

"One of our greatest rivals … Today we come together to remember the legend that was Ayrton Senna," Scuderia Ferrari said in a tweet.