F1 Terminates Russian Grand Prix Deal

Formula 1 have announced on Thursday the termination of its contract with Russian Grand Prix promoter Rosgonki, ending an eight-year presence on the F1 calendar.

This latest development comes in response to Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

The F1 had initially suspended the 2022 Russian Grand Prix that was supposed to be held at the Sochi Autodrom in the second half of the season.

Formula 1's statement read: "Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future."

However, Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will be allowed to compete this season as a neutral competitor and is set to race under the flag of the FIA.