FA Cup: Manchester City predicted lineup vs Bristol City

Published February 28th, 2023 - 11:54 GMT
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (C) gives instructions to Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (L) and Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (R) from the sidelines during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first-leg football match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, eastern Germany on February 22, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Manchester City will be eyeing a win when they meet Championship side Bristol City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Match date: Tuesday, February 28
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium

Manchester City probable lineup vs Bristol City

Head coach: Pep Guardiola

Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Sergio Gomez, Kalvin Phillips; Riyad Mahrez, Maximo Perrone, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden; Julian Alvarez

