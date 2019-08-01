Falcao Not Heading to Galatasaray

Radamel Falcao is not on his way to Galatasaray despite reports suggesting that the Monaco forward is destined for the Turkish outfit, per Fabrizio Romano.

The Colombia international has been with the Ligue 1 club since 2013 but injury has arguably restricted him from finding his greatest form, with loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea in the middle of his tenure.

The 33-year-old is set to snub a move to the Super Lig - but is thought however to be open to offers from the Chinese Super League in January.