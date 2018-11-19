Family, Food and Fun: Your Ultimate Guide to Dubai Rugby Sevens 2018

This year’s series is a one-way route to the 2020 Olympics (Shutterstock)

If you can hear the mounting cry of the haka reverberating in the distance, it’s because the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens is right around the corner. One of the city’s most festive sporting events returns from 29 November to 1 December. With rugby at its centre, the 16th edition is set to be an all-around ball with mouthwatering food, family-friendly activities, live music and more.

What is the Rugby Sevens?

Consider it a condensed version of rugby. The Rugby Sevens tournament sidesteps the rules of traditional rugby with seven-minute nail-biting halves played by 15-player teams, as opposed to the conventional 40-minute intervals. Starting 29 November, catch some of the best rugby players from South Africa, New Zealand, Fiji and other corners of the globe tackle for the title of World Sevens Series champions and the Emirates International Trophy during the three-day season.

But the Rugby Sevens aren’t just for players to let loose— this year’s tournament is shaping up to be one for the crowds. Enjoy live music throughout the event or stop by the brand new upper deck in the Rugby Village for a delectable culinary carnival, showcasing world flavours.

Who’s playing?

Dubai Rugby Sevens will see 28 teams compete over the course of the weekend. The stakes are higher this year because not only are the teams playing for the world series title, but they will also compete to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Visit the official Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens’ website for details on match schedules.

The weekend kicks off with the women’s competition on Thursday, 29 November:

Pool C: Canada, France, Spain and Fiji

Pool B: Australia (2017 Dubai Rugby Sevens Champions), England, USA, China

Pool A: New Zealand (Series leader), Ireland, Russia, Kenya

Carrying the weekend forward are the men’s division games on Friday, 30 November:

Pool C: New Zealand (Rugby World Cup Sevens champions), USA, Spain, Wales

Pool B: Fiji (Olympic champions and 2018 series runners-up), Scotland, France, Kenya,

Pool A: South Africa (Series champions), Samoa, Kenya, Zimbabwe

Pool D: Australia, England (Great Britain's qualifying team for Tokyo 2020), Canada, Japan

Sold! Where do I buy tickets?

It’s always better (in other words cheaper) to get tickets in advance on Dubai Calendar – it also means you can avoid the long queues to get in. Thursday, 29 November is free entry but get your tickets for Friday or Saturday (AED315 in advance; AED420 day-of), or a season pass that covers both (AED525 in advance; AED630 day-of).

If you want a good seat but worry about arriving late, visit the Dubai Rugby Sevens’ website to learn more about special packages that include reserved seats and premium hospitality.

For parents with young children, we have some great news: kids under 12 years old can get in for free the entire weekend.

What if my kids get bored watching rugby?

If you have children under the age of four, you can drop them off in the reliable care of trained nursery staff at the Nightingale Health Services and pick them up once you’ve finished enjoying the festivities.

For little rugby fans over the age of four, the Sabaa 7s Club is hosting a menu of entertainment with an extensive sports area, lively carnival, inflatable obstacle course and bouncy trampolines. Kids can take home animal-shaped balloons, get their faces painted or spend an afternoon unleashing their creativity in the arts and crafts corner.

For older children, the free and brand new Adventure Zone is the perfect place to climb high walls, jump on large trampolines and play a frenzied round of Archery Tag with friends. Even the new Splash ‘n’ Party promises endless fun with water slides, pools and bungee trampolines for just AED50.

What’s in it for me?

Trust us when we say there’s something for everyone. If you’re looking for respite from the nerve-racking electricity of the rugby games, you can enjoy the plethora of delicious food, live music and refreshments available throughout the day. Ladies can also take a break from the action and enjoy some ‘me time’ with Jumeirah Jane pampering packages that include massages, nail care and makeup, starting at just AED25.

The Dubai Sevens Rugby Village has also been revamped with three music stages so prepare for a music festival that touches every genre, from electro-dance hits brought to you by leading DJs and infectious hip-hop beats, to classic rock and acoustic vibes. Lisa Maffia and Romeo from London’s So Solid Crew will take over the Green Room, while you can catch concerts by Oasis and Queen tribute bands at The Green Space. For fans of the Princess of Pop, you can enjoy performances by a Britney Spears tribute artist throughout the weekend.

All three days will include activities and competitions hosted by the many sponsors of Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens, so everyone goes home a winner.

What about parking?

There is parking available at The Sevens Stadium on Al Ain Road but with 100,000 fans expected to attend, it doesn’t hurt to carpool or take taxis. The day kicks off at 7:30am and ends around 10pm; try to reach early to grab your spot and skip the lines. With music and activities before and after the games, there’s a lot to enjoy while you wait.

Visit Dubai Calendar for further details closer to the event.