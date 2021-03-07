Federer Arrives in Doha, to Face Early Test in Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Roger Federer will face an immediate challenge at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha, his first event since the 2020 Australian Open.

The Swiss maestro arrived in Doha on Saturday for the March 8-13 event which will be held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

The three-time champion in Doha has earlier in a video on his twitter handle said, “Here we are, about to take off to fly to Doha. It’s been a year since my last event.

“I can tell I’m very excited it’s been a long and hard road. I know I’m not at the finish line yet but it’s good, I feel I’m in a good place, I’ve been practicing very well and I just feel really pumped up.”

The 39-year-old after nearly nine years returns to participate in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open. The last time he played here in 2021, he had to withdraw before facing Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the semis due to a back injury.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who underwent two right knee surgeries last year, will face in-form Frenchman Jeremy Chardy or recent Murray River Open champion Daniel Evans in his return match.

Chardy, who pushed Andrey Rublev to three sets in Rotterdam on Friday, has already reached two semi-finals this year and Evans climbed to a career-high No. 26 in the FedEx ATP Rankings last month.

Federer will be making his first appearance in Doha since 2012. The Swiss owns a 26-3 record at the ATP 250, highlighted by title runs in 2005, 2006 and 2011. If he can overcome Chardy or Evans in his first match, he could face eighth seed Borna Coric in the quarter-finals. Coric also has form on his side.

The Croat has claimed three straight-sets wins en route to the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament semi-finals in Rotterdam this week.

Top seed Dominic Thiem could also face a tough test in his first match of the tournament. The US Open champion will meet Australian Open semi-finalist Aslan Karatsev or Qatar’s Mubarak Shannan Zayid. The 2018 semi-finalist is joined in the top quarter of the draw by fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut, in-form Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Reilly Opelka.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev could meet a fellow Doha titlist in his first match. The Russian will face 2013 winner Richard Gasquet or a qualifier in his tournament opener.

Rublev headlines the second quarter of the draw with 2008 runner-up and seventh seed Stan Wawrinka.

Fourth seed Denis Shapovalov and sixth seed David Goffin will compete in the third quarter of the draw. Shapovalov will face countryman Vasek Pospisil or a qualifier in his opening match, while Goffin will begin his third appearance at the ATP 250 against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.