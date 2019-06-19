Fekir Set to Leave Lyon

Published June 19th, 2019 - 03:55 GMT
Nabil Fekir
Nabil Fekir

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir is likely to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer, president Jean-Michel Aulas told the club's official website.

The 25-year-old was reportedly inches away from becoming a Liverpool player last summer, before the Reds pulled out of the deal due to concerns over a knee injury.

Aulas admitted that the Frenchman's 'preference is towards a departure', and added: "We are open to discussions.

"We have no news. We are waiting for proposals in the coming days but for the moment we do not have any."

Tags:Nabil FekirLyonLiverpool

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now