Fekir Would Be Welcome at Bayern - Coman

The 25 year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Lyon in January after a touted switch to Liverpool in the summer failed to materialize

Kingsley Coman would welcome the chance to turn out alongside his international team-mate Nabil Fekir at Bayern Munich, if the German champions were to put in a bid to capture the forward.



The 25 year-old has been a regular subject of speculation over the last 12 months linking him with a move away from Lyon, and came close to joining Liverpool in the summer.



Those Anfield rumours have resurfaced ahead of the January transfer window, with Lyon telling the player last week he must make a decision on his future by the end of the year.



But now Bayern forward Coman has made a welcoming overture to the France international.



"If Nabil Fekir would like to join us, I would welcome that, but that's what our management decides," Coman said in an interview with AZ. "I know that many young French players would like to play for Bayern, we are a huge team, one of the biggest in the world."



Fekir played as a substitute as France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the World Cup in Moscow in July, but it has been in a Lyon shirt that he has made the greatest impact, scoring 61 goals in 163 games since making his debut in 2013.



He helped the team to finish third in Ligue 1 last season and make a return to the Champions League, but his days at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais now appear numbered.



Fakir’s international team-mate Coman also spoke about his disappointment at missing the Russia World Cup, having only made coach Didier Deschamps’ reserve list. He was cut from the final squad ahead of the tournament.



"When I hurt myself, it was the end of the world,” said Coman. “Today I'm putting things in perspective and I'm happy with what I have, and if I can get back to my level and go after the truce, I'll be very happy.



“The World Cup, I experienced as a supporter. I wanted them to win (...) I hope to have the opportunity to play one someday Any football player dreams of playing a World Cup I'm still young, I can play one or two.”



Despite a disappointing start to the season, Bayern have climbed back up to second place in the Bundesliga table, though they remain nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.



They return to action against Ajax on Wednesday as they aim to secure top spot in their Champions League group.

By Robert O'Connor