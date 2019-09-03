Fenerbahce Goalie Volkan Demirel Retires

Former Turkey international goalkeeper Volkan Demirel has retired from football at the age of 37.

Demirel's retirement announced on Fenerbahce's website.

"Volkan Demirel will work as a part of the coaching staff and he will share his experience for Fenerbahce's achievements," the club said on its official website.

Fenerbahce also thanked Volkan for his efforts and wish him success for a new position in the club.

The Turkish goalkeeper joined Fenerbahce from Kartalspor in 2002 and he played for Istanbul powerhouse for 17 years.

During his 17-season spell at Fenerbahce, Demirel won the Turkish Super Lig titles in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2011 and 2014.

Volkan made 515 appearances for Fenerbahce and he made 63 appearances with Turkish national team.

He was also a vital part of Turkey's UEFA EURO 2008 spell in Austria and Switzerland, which ended in semifinal.