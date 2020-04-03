FIBA Reschedules Doha 3x3 Tournament

The international basketball federation, FIBA, has rescheduled its 3x3 calendar after its Central Board meeting.

All the 2x3 tournaments in Doha, Manila, Chengdu, Mexico City and Utsunomiya Masters have been rescheduled.

The first five Masters in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2020 season have been postponed to the second semester due to the current situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in order to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and fans.

The Doha, Mexico City and Utsunomiya Masters will not take place as originally scheduled. A new date will be announced at a later stage.

The Manila and Chengdu Masters are now planned for August 15-16 and October 17-18, respectively.

Regarding the two FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, the Central Board announced FIBA will continue its discussions with the IOC in order to find the best solution for the scheduling of the remaining six Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (two for 3x3 and four for men’s basketball).

FIBA will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a daily basis and evaluate the options for the lifting of the suspension of competitions when the situation allows for it.