FIBA Suspends Russia Until Further Notice

International Basketball Federation (FIBA), has suspended Russia on Tuesday from taking part in international competitions until further notice.

Russian teams and officials will not be able to participate in any tournament that is held by FIBA.

The decision was made in light of Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

Basketball's governing body's official statement read: "FIBA remains very concerned by the recent events in Ukraine and expresses its deepest sympathies to the victims.

"In line with the International Olympic Committee Executive Board resolution and its reasons, FIBA has announced today that Russian teams and officials will not be allowed to participate in FIBA Basketball and 3x3 Basketball competitions until further notice.

"FIBA will communicate any further decisions taken by the Central Board at its meeting on March 25, as well as by FIBA's European Zone bodies in the next coming days.

"FIBA strongly condemns violence and hopes peace will urgently prevail."