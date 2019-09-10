FIBA World Basketball Cup 2019: Tunisia Finish 20th

  1. Home
Published September 10th, 2019 - 11:54 GMT
Tunisia basketball team
The Tunisian basketball team finished 20th at the FIBA World Basketball Cup 2019, securing participation in one of four Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

The national team had defeated Iran (79-67) in the first round and lost twice to Spain (62-101) and Puerto Rico (64-67).

In the two classification matches, they defeated Philippines (86-67) and Angola (86-84).

Nigeria finished 17th and therefore qualified for the Olympic Games as the best-ranked African team.

