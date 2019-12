Espérance Sportive de Tunis won the FIFA Fair Play Award of the Club World Cup Qatar 2019, FIFA said in a statement.

EST's Hamdou El Houni also ended as the best scorer along with Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah (three goals each).

The CAF Champions League winners lost 0-1 to Al Hilal in a first game before defeating Al Sadd 6-2 in the second and taking the fifth spot.