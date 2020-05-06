FIFA to Hold Workshop with West Asian football Associations

FIFA, the world governing body for football, is set to organise a workshop for football associations in West Asia to discuss among other things, the calendar, both domestic and international, the UAE Football Association (UAEFA) announced on Tuesday.

The workshop, to be held via video call on Wednesday, will discuss regulations regarding procedures and organizational matters related to football amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The FA said that Fifa will answer questions from member associations on these controls and organizational matters and will discuss proposals that each federation would submit according to its local situation.

Football is on hold in most parts of the world with domestic competitions suspended in the UAE from March 15. The FA and the Pro League have decided on a provisional return to action in August.

The joint Asia Zone World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers too have been suspended.

The UAEFA has been in constant contact with Fifa and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) officials and regarding safety measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Fifa is making great efforts by communicating with member national federations to find the best solutions in light of the Covid-19 crisis," Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhaheri, General Secretary of the UAE Football Association, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Praising Fifa's decision to hold the workshop at this crucial time, Al Dhaheri added: "The FA are in touch with Fifa officials on all procedures related to football affairs, as well as participating in the initiatives taken by them as well as the AFC, especially over health awareness. The Emirati football family is fully committed to safety measures."

There are seven rounds remaining in the Arabian Gulf League.