FIFA Monitoring Situation for Futsal World Cup Competitions

In response to a question of Mehr News Agency (MNA), Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) announced that the date set for Futsal World Cup competition in Lithuania, as host country, has not changed up to the present time and it watches everything in this regard very closely.

Most sport competitions in the world have been postponed since a month ago due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The futsal competitions in Asian Nations Cup was expected to be held on Mar. 2020 in Turkmenistan as host country but with the decision of Asian Football Confederation, these competitions were put off on August 5-16, 2020.

FIFA Futsal World Cup will be held from Sept. 12 to Oct. 4 in Lithuania. Concerns over the continuity of current conditions with the spread of coronavirus in Europe has cast doubt on organizing sport competitions in due date.

For this purpose, FIFA responded MNA question as follows:

"FIFA is currently monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19 in Lithuania in close collaboration with the Local Organizing Committee, as well as other key stakeholders.

With public health and safety in mind, FIFA is also working with the Local Organising Committee to identify any potential impact on preparations for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020, as well as finding alternative solutions to upcoming events that were planned in Lithuania in the lead up to the tournament.

Regarding qualification tournaments for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020, please note that FIFA is currently working closely together with confederations regarding dates for the respective qualifying tournaments.

At this time, the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020 is scheduled from 12 September to 4 October 2020. Any updates will be shared in due course."

However, FIFA has established very close cooperation with the relevant confederations for dating the relevant competitions.