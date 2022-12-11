FIFA opens disciplinary case against Argentina over 'misconduct' during QF vs Netherlands

FIFA has opened disciplinary case against Lionel Messi-led Argentina for the on-field confrontations that happened between Argentina and Netherlands in the quarter-final match on Saturday.

The South American team had cruised into the semi-final having won 4-3 on penalties over Netherlands after the score got tied at 2-2 despite going into extra time. Argentina's Nahuel Molina had provided 1-0 lead to his team in the 35th minute which was consolidated further as 2-0 when Messi scored in the 73rd minute via penalty. But Netherlands' Wout Weghorst struck twice in the 83rd minute and 90+11' minute to level the score 2-2 and send the match into penalty shootout.

During extra time and penalty shootout, there were several verbal altercations and jibe-making between the players of both teams. The match saw 14 yellow cards being shown to the players for their on-field antics. As soon as Argentina won on penalties, the South American players were seen mocking and gesturing to the disappointed Dutch footballers. Striker Messi was recorded confronting Dutch Manager Louis van Gaal and gesturing him for his comments about the match.

FIFA has confirmed a disciplinary case against the Argentina team for breaching its code of conduct.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) and 16 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup match," read the statement released by FIFA.

As per reports, the Netherlands football team is also being investigated for "potential breaches of article 12 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code in relation to the same match.

Meanwhile, Argentina are scheduled to face off against Croatia in the semi-final on Wednesday, December 14.

