FIFA Slaps Ban on Another Afghan Official

The football governing body has banned a senior Afghan football official for his failure to act on sexual abuse scandal, CNN reported.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) said Sayed Aghazada, the former general secretary of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), “was aware of his abuse and had the duty to report and prevent it”.

Aghazada was the AFF general secretary during the tenure of former president Keramuudin Karim, who was handed a lifetime ban earlier this year by FIFA following allegations that he sexually abused female players.

Karim was "guilty of having abused his position and sexually abused various female players," according to FIFA. It also fined him 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).

Aghazada is an executive committee member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) -- the region's governing body -- having only been elected to a four-year term in April.