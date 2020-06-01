FIFA threatens Iran’s Football Federation with suspension

FIFA has threatened the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) with suspension if it does not comply with its rules, Iranian daily Radio Farda reported on Sunday.

The international governing body of football rejected the amended statutes sent by the FFIRI last month and gave the football body a deadline of June 5 to comply or face suspension.

FIFA had previously stopped the FFIRI from holding its elections over concerns of government interference in the organization.

FIFA called on the FFIRI to address eight issues, including the reduction of the role of the Iranian Sports Minister in internal FFIRI affairs.

The amended statutes did not mention the independence of the FFIRI from the Iranian government. FIFA rules decree that a national football federation should remain autonomous from the national government.

Last month Ali Kafashian, who was in charge of running the FFIRI for almost a decade, told a local radio show in Tehran, that despite FIFA's regulations, the Iranian football association had always been under the government's direct control.

“We deem that a failure to comply with this directive would result in the matter being brought to the attention of the relevant FIFA bodies for further action,” FIFA said in a letter sent to the FFIRI.