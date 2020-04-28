FIFA Wants to Let Teams Use 5 Substitutes

With football facing a congested program of games caused by the coronavirus pandemic, FIFA wants to let teams use five substitutes.

FIFA detailed a temporary plan Monday to help prevent more injuries due to “potential player overload” as football competitions catch up with a backlog, according to The Associated Press (AP).

The proposal gives competition organizers the option of letting teams use five substitutes instead of three in 90 minutes, and a sixth in knockout games that go to extra time.

“One concern in this regard is that the higher-than-normal frequency of matches may increase the risk of potential injuries due to a resulting player overload,” FIFA said in a statement.