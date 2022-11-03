FIFA World Cup trophy in Ecuador

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 trophy arrived in the Ecuadorean capital, Quito, as part of its tour through 55 countries around the world. An

official ceremony for the Cup was held, attended by Ecuadorean President Guillermo Laso, at the Carondelet Palace, the seat of government, with the participation of former Brazilian star Lucio.

The trophy was displayed in front of the Ecuadorean crowd at the San Francisco Walk, one of the capital’s famous malls. Ecuador will play in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Group A, which includes host Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands. Ecuador play the tournament’s opening match against hosts Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20.