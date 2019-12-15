FINA Approves Qualifying Guidelines for 25 Meters World Swimming Competition

Executive Office of the Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA) held a meeting in Kuwait headed by Chairman of FINA Julio Maglione shortly before launching the Water Polo World Championships for players under 20 years old in Kuwait. The event is slated for Dec 12-20, 2019.

The meeting approved the qualifying guidelines for 25 meters world swimming competition to be held in Abu Dhabi in 2020 and another competition in Fukuoka, Japan in 2021. The meeting also approved of sports construction and the dates of the world cup slated for Dec 15-20 in Abu Dhabi.

FINA expressed satisfaction with the rate of accomplishment of the water sport complex built in Abu Dhabi, which is expected to be completed by April 2020.

Julio Maglione said he was happy to be in Kuwait in honor of an invitation from the First Deputy Chairman of FINA Hussain Al-Musallam. He wished Kuwait the best of luck in organizing thewater polo world cup. He also wished the participating players, trainers andadministrative staff the best in their endeavors.