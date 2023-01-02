Five exciting reasons to attend the upcoming Hero Cup

Fans heading to the inaugural Hero Cup are to be treated to a host of exciting offerings in what is guaranteed to be a thrilling event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 13-15.

Continental Europe and Great Britain & Ireland are set to battle it out with European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald keeping a close eye on the action as preparations ramp up ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome this September.

While the golf takes place on the impressive National Course this month, spectators can indulge in an array of offerings while soaking up all the drama under the glorious desert winter sun. Here are five things fans will not want to miss while at the upcoming event:

FREE ENTRY

Watch some of the best players in the world battle it out over three days in a unique Ryder Cup-style event taking place in the United Arab Emirates. Fans hoping to witness the drama live can register for free general admission tickets via Ticketmaster.

PRO-AM ACTION

Set to take place on Thursday January 12, the Pro-Am offers spectators the chance to get even closer to their favourite stars in a more relaxed environment. The likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari will be out practicing on the world-famous National Course which serves as a great opportunity for fans to get an added glimpse of the game’s elite.

FOOD & BEVERAGE OFFERINGS

Spectators will be able to indulge in the fantastic array of food and beverages options on site.

G4D STARS IN ACTION

The Golf for Disabled Tour has announced a highly-anticipated increased schedule for 2023, with the first of two stops in the Middle East coming at the upcoming Hero Cup. Fans can watch their favourites in action on January 13-14 to see who takes home the second title of the season following Kipp Popert's December win at the Australian All Abilities Championship.

FREE GOLF LESSONS

In between watching the stars of the game out on the course, fans in attendance can also make use of the free golf lessons on offer throughout the week at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. The Academy will be offering free 15-minute golf lessons in the Fanzone area on the driving range on a first-in basis which offers great opportunity for fans to improve their own game.