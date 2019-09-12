Football Fans Donate 1,000 Pairs of Boots to Syrians

European fans donated over 1,000 pairs of football boots to Syrian children taking refuge at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.

"The footwear was collected during last season's UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour, which stopped off in eight European cities: Geneva, Seville, Berlin, London, Milan, Moscow, Paris and Baku," UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

As part of the UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour, more than 1,000 pairs of football boots were distributed among Syrian refugee children at the camp, UEFA said.

"Having visited the Zaatari refugee camp, I have seen first-hand just how much the youngsters love playing football and what the game means to them," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said.

Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan is home to more than 80,000 displaced Syrian refugees.