Football Players to Join Online Charity Tournament

Star footballers from Europe will compete in an online football gaming tournament on Saturday in a bid to help refugees fight the novel coronavirus.

"We’re excited to invite you to watch our first ever charity live stream!" the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a statement on Friday.

"Pro footballers Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern Munich) and Asmir Begovic (AC Milan) will be competing in an online football tournament to help protect refugee communities from COVID-19," it added.

The encounter between Davies and Begovic will be on a popular football gaming platform on April 25 as they are set to play eFootball PES2020 in a best of three tournament.

The fundraiser tournament will be live on the UNHCR website as the broadcast will begin at 1500GMT.

The agency stated that these matches can be also followed on live stream platforms Twitch or Mixer.

Canadian left back Davies, 19, and Bosnian goalkeeper Begovic, 32, were refugees and for this reason they vowed to back refugees this weekend in the global COVID-19 crisis.

"Davies was born in a refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents and was resettled with his family to Canada when he was five years old. Begovic and his family were forced to flee their home in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s – they first arrived in Germany before moving to Canada"

"So get your snacks ready for the eFootball matches of the year! And don’t forget to donate," the refugee agency added.

Spectators can donate via this link "https://tiltify.com/@unhcrtheunrefugeeagency/coronavirus-support-for-re…"

After originating in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 192,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.73 million, while nearly 751,000 have recovered.