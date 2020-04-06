Football Stars Participate in Online FIFA Tournaments to Help Fight COVID-19

Saudi E-Sports Icon Mosaad Al Dossary launched an online FIFA 20 tournament as part of the campaign aimed at encouraging people to ‘stay at home’ as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Mosaad is the 2018 FIFA World Cup Champion and the 2019 runner up!

The tournament garnered a huge response and participation from Arab and International football stars alike! Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, and Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, are among the stars that are taking part in the initiative.

Arab stars included Algeria’s Africa Cup of Nations winning defender, Djamel Benlamri, Saudi Arabia and Al Hilal legend, Yasser Al Qahtani, UAE maestro, Omar Abdulrahman and several other players from the Saudi Professional League.

“We got more than half a million views, and raised 350,000 riyals which will be donated to charities.” Tweeted Al Dossary, after announcing the winner of the tournament, Feras Albrikan.

By Mohamed Rashed