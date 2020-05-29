Football Teams Must Cope with Coronavirus, Persepolis Sporting Director Says

Afshin Peyrovani, the sporting director of Persepolis, believes that people have to learn to live with coronavirus as football is set to return in Iran.

Iran Professional League (IPL) is set to restart on 18 June with Esteghlal against Foolad match.

Football has been shut down for the past three months because of coronavirus pandemic but now the authorities of Iranian football intend to complete the football leagues.

All of the season’s remaining matches could be played behind closed doors but some clubs want the suspension will be further extended due to the fact that coronavirus pandemic still continues.

However, Peyrovani believes that football must resume.

“We can't say that the danger of coronavirus is only in football. We have to learn to live with coronavirus as it is evident that the virus is not going away in a hurry,” he said.

“Is there any guarantee that coronavirus will be removed completely? If we force to shut down the leagues, will we find a vaccine for COVID-19 in a few months to start the next season? Will we all be completely safe?

“What is the difference between a football player and a normal person in society, like taxi driver, baker and other people who have returned to their jobs? The experts and those responsible for controlling the pandemic in the country have come to the conclusion that the games must resume. So, we should follow the rules and back to our business,” Peyrovani continued.

“I would like my team to win the league onto the football field. It is unfair if Persepolis are not awarded the IPL title if the season is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the ex-Persepolis and national team captain concluded.