Football World Offers Support to Eriksen

The football world has pledged its support to Christian Eriksen after his collapse during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland.

The attacking midfielder collapsed near the end of the first half of the encounter on Saturday.

The match was suspended as the Inter star received treatment on the field before he stretchered off, with the game later resumed after a delay of more than 90 minutes. Finland would go on to win 1-0.

What has been said about Eriksen?

UEFA announced that the Danish star has been taken to hospital and stabilized, while the Danish FA also confirmed that he was awake.

Meanwhile, players and clubs around the world have taken to social media to offer their support for the 29-year-old, with his current club Inter, along with former sides Tottenham and Ajax, among those offering their thoughts and prayers.

