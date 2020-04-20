Former Real Madrid Player Sanz Urges UAE Residents to Be Safe

The numbers continue to increase because of the coronavirus pandemic globally, but on the positive side, Dubai and the UAE has tackled it adroitly and has led the way with top-class healthcare.

There has been no stone left unturned in the fight against Covid-19 by healthcare professionals and the emergency services. And keeping the spirit high are a number of sporting celebrities from around the world.

And the latest to lend his hand to the cause is former Real Madrid and Malaga centre back Fernando Sanz.

The 46-year-old, who came through the ranks of the youth system at Real Madrid, has joined the Dubai Sports Council's (DSC) efforts to lead a healthy lifestyle even while staying at home.

Sanz, the brother-in-law of former Spain, Celta Vigo and Real Madrid right back Michel Salgado, has made an appeal to his friends and residents in Dubai and the UAE to keep their fitness in mind even while being confined at home.

"Hi. I am Fernando Sanz. And this is a message to all my friends in Dubai and in the UAE. Don't forget to train while staying at home. Be safe, be fit," Sanz said in a video on Monday.

The video has been shared on DSC's social media platforms and Sanz is the latest to be part of the DSC"s 'Be Fit, Be Safe' campaign.

The others to have backed the campaign, which began early last month, are Portugal's former World Player of the Year Luis Figo, Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos, former French star Nicolas Anelka, former Argentine international and Premier League winner Juan Sebastian Veron, former Brazil international Julio Baptista, Italy's World Cup hero Marco Materazzi, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, former Spain international Michel Salgado, rising Portuguese star Joao Felix, former France internationals Eric Abidal and Mikael Silvestre and refereeing legend Pierluigi Collina.

Sanz spent seven seasons with Malaga, making 220 appearances. Prior to that, he also played for Real Madrid from 1996 to 1999 during which he featured in 45 fixtures.

Having broken into the Real Madrid C team, he was then promoted to Real Madrid Castilla, the team that plays in the Segunda Division B.

After ending his career with Malaga, he became the president of the club, a post he held until 2010.