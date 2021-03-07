Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to Race Behind Closed Doors

Baku City Circuit (BCC) has confirmed that the return of Formula 1 to Azerbaijan on the weekend of June 4 to 6, 2021 will be staged behind closed doors.

This decision was taken in light of ongoing health and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic and comes after extensive deliberation between BCC and the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic, Formula One World Championship Ltd and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

Following the unfortunate cancellation of last year’s race weekend in Azerbaijan’s capital city, every opportunity has been explored to find a way to stage the race weekend in 2021 in a safe and responsible manner that would allow the return of fans to the fastest street circuit in F1.

However, while the global situation and pandemic response is continuing to improve, it has become clear that the 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race weekend has arrived too soon for BCC to safely host the event with fans present.

While the absence of fans will again be keenly felt by all at BCC, we are nevertheless delighted to be able to confirm the return of the pinnacle of motorsport to the world’s most unpredictable and exciting street circuit this summer, with preparations already in full swing to deliver a sensational spectacle to all fans watching from home across the world.

The 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be the 5th F1 race weekend to be staged on the streets of Azerbaijan’s capital city, making the return of F1 to the Home of The Street Fighters this June even more significant than ever.

Since its 2016 debut on the F1 calendar, Baku City Circuit has quickly become a fan & driver favorite, delivering some of the most exhilarating, dramatic and unpredictable racing in recent memory. With 4 different winners in each race so far, it is clear why the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has become known as the Grand Prix where you can ‘expect the unexpected’.

BCC’s Executive Director, Arif Rahimov, commented: “We are, of course, thrilled to welcome F1 back to Baku after such a difficult period but we will deeply miss our amazing fans that have played a vital part in making this race weekend such a special occasion year after year. Our message is as simple as it its heartfelt: we miss you and we will see you again!

“Our main priority this year will continue to be the health and safety of everyone working & participating at the event, whilst still delivering an awesome spectacle to for the world to savour watching from home. We are once again expecting no shortage of drama, high-speeds and excitement when F1 arrives back in Baku for the 5th time this summer, so please sit back, relax and enjoy the 2021 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and we will see you all again in person in 2022!”