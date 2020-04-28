Formula 1: French Grand Prix Canceled due to pandemic

The French Grand Prix, which was scheduled for end of June, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Formula 1 announced Monday.

"The decision of the French government to ban all major events until at least the middle of July, coupled with the travel restrictions in place to help contain the spread of coronavirus, meant it will be impossible for the Grand Prix to go ahead as planned," it said in a statement on its website.

It becomes the 10th race of the 2020 season to have either been canceled or postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed over 200,000 lives in 185 countries.

The death toll in France has risen to 22,890 along with 162,220 infections and 45,683 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The country has been under a lockdown since March 17. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is set to announce this week a national strategy to ease the virus restrictions from May 11.

The priorities identified include reopening of schools and workplaces, getting public transport back to normal, testing policy and support for the elderly.