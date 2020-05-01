Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix to Be Without Fans

No fans will be allowed to attend the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix even if the race takes place on schedule, organizers said on Friday.

"If the Hungarian Grand Prix goes ahead this year, race officials have today confirmed it will do so without fans in attendance," Formula 1 said in a statement.

The race is due to be held on Aug. 2 at the Hungaroring track near the capital Budapest.

However, the Hungarian government has banned events with more than 500 attendees until August 15.

In a statement, the Hungaroring team said the decision was “necessary to protect the health of fans and circuit staff alike.”

"[...] It has now become clear that we cannot hold the 35th Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix in front of spectators despite all our efforts,” read the statement.

“In recent weeks, we have been constantly voicing that we are open to any solution in order to host the Grand Prix again this year, and it became clear yesterday that all this is only possible behind closed gates.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely disrupted this year’s sporting calendar and the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship is among the hundreds of affected international competitions.

Ten Formula 1 races have been canceled or delayed so far, while the season is expected to restart with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5.