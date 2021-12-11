Four Teams in Race for Haaland

Four European clubs will be competing to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer, according to Marca.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are leading the race for the Norway international.

However, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are not too far behind.

The 21-year-old is among the best young talents in the world.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted recently that Haaland's contract has a release clause that could be activated at the end of the season.

Any interested club will have to pay around €75 million for the Norwegian star.

The striker has a contract with Dortmund that is set to expire in 2024.