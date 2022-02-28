Fowler: Salah & Mane Must Stay at Liverpool

Liverpool former striker Robbie Fowler has advised the club to renew Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's contracts as soon as possible.

The English giants are trying to tie the two attackers to new deals before the end of the season.

Fowler wrote for the Mirror: “Like any Liverpool fan, I want the club to sign new contracts with Salah and Mane.

“I don't see the lack of talks as some kind of conspiracy to replace Sadio and Mohamed with younger players in the coming year or even sooner.

"Will Liverpool be able to compete with Manchester City in this case? No, unless he buys Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to replace them. Salah and Mane will have to be replaced by top players. But if they can play for at least another five years, as Jurgen Klopp says, then why do it, given their understanding of the coaching system?"