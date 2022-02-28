  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Fowler: Salah & Mane Must Stay at Liverpool

Fowler: Salah & Mane Must Stay at Liverpool

Published February 28th, 2022 - 10:52 GMT
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (R) speaks with Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane (C) and Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (L). / AFP / POOL / PETER POWELL
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (R) speaks with Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane (C) and Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (L). / AFP / POOL / PETER POWELL

Liverpool former striker Robbie Fowler has advised the club to renew Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's contracts as soon as possible.

The English giants are trying to tie the two attackers to new deals before the end of the season.

Fowler wrote for the Mirror: “Like any Liverpool fan, I want the club to sign new contracts with Salah and Mane.

“I don't see the lack of talks as some kind of conspiracy to replace Sadio and Mohamed with younger players in the coming year or even sooner.

"Will Liverpool be able to compete with Manchester City in this case? No, unless he buys Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to replace them. Salah and Mane will have to be replaced by top players. But if they can play for at least another five years, as Jurgen Klopp says, then why do it, given their understanding of the coaching system?"

Mane & Salah (Photo: AFP)
Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (2L) celebrates with Liverpool's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane (L) after Ajax scored an own goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D first-leg football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Liverpool FC at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on October 21, 2020. / AFP / Kenzo Tribouillard
Tags:Liverpool FCSadio ManeMohamed SalahRobbie Fowler

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...