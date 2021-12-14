Frenkie de Jong's ​Father Responds to Man Utd & Bayern Links

Frenkie de Jong's father has responded to recent rumors linking the Barcelona midfielder to Manchester United.

Reports have claimed that the Dutchman could be sacrificed in January to help fund moves for targets that newly appointed boss Xavi Hernandez wants.

The 24-year-old joined Barca in 2019 following an impressive period at Ajax.

He is also being linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

John de Jong spoke to Algemeen Dagblad as quoted by Tribalfootball about rumors surrounding his son's future.

"Of course I know that Barcelona needs money and a great offer for Frenkie could help, but I don't see it happening anytime soon," he said.

"Although, the five top European clubs have all called."