Friendly: Bayern Munich vs Man City probable lineups, prediction

Bayern Munich and Manchester City will face off in a highly-anticipated friendly encounter that is set to take place at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, July 26

Kick-off time: 10:30 (GMT)

Venue: National Stadium, Tokyo

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City probable lineups

Bayern possible Xl

Manager: Thomas Tuchel

Sven Ulreich; Noussair Mazraoui, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Konrad Laimer; Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane; Serge Gnabry

Man City possible Xl

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson Moraes; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Prediction

Bayern 1-3 Man City: The treble winners enter the match as favorites with plenty of options under the disposal of Guardiola.

Meanwhile, the German giants are still finding their feet under Tuchel who will be hoping to get a positive result.