Friendly: Man Utd vs Borussia Dortmund - possible lineups, prediction

Manchester United face Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly that is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Match date: Monday, July 31
Kick-off time: 01:00 (GMT)
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund probable lineups
Man Utd possible Xl
Manager: Erik ten Hag
Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Mason Mount, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho
Dortmund possible Xl
Manager: Edin Terzic
Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Julian Ryerson; Emre Can, Marcel Sabitzer; Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Sebastien Haller
Prediction
Man Utd 2-2 Dortmund: A draw between the two European giants seems to be the right result in an exciting match that is expected to have plenty of focus on going forward.