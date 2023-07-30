Friendly: Man Utd vs Borussia Dortmund - possible lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published July 30th, 2023 - 07:46 GMT
Manchester United's English midfielder Jadon Sancho (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the friendly football match between Manchester United and Arsenal at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 22, 2023. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP)
Manchester United face Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly that is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Match date: Monday, July 31
Kick-off time: 01:00 (GMT)
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund probable lineups

  • Man Utd possible Xl

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Mason Mount, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho

  • Dortmund possible Xl

Manager: Edin Terzic

Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Julian Ryerson; Emre Can, Marcel Sabitzer; Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Sebastien Haller

Prediction

Man Utd 2-2 Dortmund: A draw between the two European giants seems to be the right result in an exciting match that is expected to have plenty of focus on going forward.

