Friendly: Man Utd vs Borussia Dortmund - possible lineups, prediction

Manchester United face Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly that is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Match date: Monday, July 31

Kick-off time: 01:00 (GMT)

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund probable lineups

Man Utd possible Xl

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Mason Mount, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho

Dortmund possible Xl

Manager: Edin Terzic

Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Julian Ryerson; Emre Can, Marcel Sabitzer; Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Sebastien Haller

Prediction

Man Utd 2-2 Dortmund: A draw between the two European giants seems to be the right result in an exciting match that is expected to have plenty of focus on going forward.