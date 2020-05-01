Gaaloul and Jari Discuss Resuming Tunisian League

Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmed Gaaloul, on Thursday, held a meeting with President of the Tunisian Football Federation Wadii Jari to discuss the draft procedural guide to resume the national professional league and the different possible contingencies.

The meeting took place in the presence of secretary of state Fathi Bayar and Director General of Sports Makram Chouchene.

The ministry had asked each national federation to draw up a procedural guide detailing the measures to be taken in the event of resumption of sporting activity, ahead of the the targeted lockdown phase.

Sports competitions in Tunisia have been cut short since March 17 due to the spread of the COVID-19.