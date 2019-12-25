Galatasaray Among Top 30 European Clubs of All Time

Turkish football giants Galatasaray were listed among the all-time top 30 clubs in European Cup rankings.

According to a statement by UEFA on Tuesday, Galatasaray are at 23rd place with 157 points.

Galatasaray played in 26 editions of the European Cup to date as well as UEFA Champions League.

Apart from the UEFA Champions League, Galatasaray have claimed two UEFA trophies. The Lions won the UEFA Cup in 1999-2000 and the UEFA Super Cup in 2000.

Real Madrid are the all-time top in UEFA European Cup rankings.

"When it comes to Europe's top club competition, Real Madrid are some way out in front: as well as having won the most trophies, they have played, won, drawn and lost more games than any other side, as well as scoring and conceding more goals," UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Top 30 clubs (1955-2019)

Club Part Titles Pld W D L F A Pts 1. Real Madrid (ESP) 50 13 437 262 76 99 971 466 600 2. Bayern (GER) 36 5 347 201 72 74 705 347 474 3. Barcelona (ESP) 30 5 316 187 72 57 629 302 446 4. Manchester United (ENG) 28 3 279 154 66 59 506 264 374 5. Juventus (ITA) 34 2 277 140 69 68 439 268 349 6. AC Milan (ITA) 28 7 249 125 64 60 416 231 314 7. Liverpool (ENG) 24 6 215 121 47 47 406 192 289 8. Benfica (POR) 39 2 239 114 59 85 416 299 287 9. Porto (POR) 34 2 245 110 57 78 364 276 277 10. Ajax (NED) 36 4 227 102 62 84 356 251 266 11. Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 36 0 233 97 52 84 333 283 246 12. Arsenal (ENG) 21 0 201 101 43 57 332 218 245 13. Celtic (SCO) 34 1 212 100 36 76 324 250 236 14. Internazionale (ITA) 21 3 178 86 47 45 255 177 219 15. Chelsea (ENG) 16 1 166 83 48 35 285 151 214 16. Anderlecht (BEL) 34 0 200 70 44 86 282 320 184 17. Atlético (ESP) 15 0 133 68 34 31 200 118 170 18. PSV (NED) 28 1 177 64 41 72 231 224 169 19. Dortmund (GER) 18 1 144 69 28 47 245 180 166 20. Rangers (SCO) 30 0 161 62 40 59 232 118 164 21. Lyon (FRA) 18 0 144 63 37 44 227 172 163 22. Crvena zvezda (SRB) 25 1 140 65 30 45 253 193 160 23. Galatasaray (TUR) 26 0 175 57 43 75 213 272 157 24. Olympiacos (GRE) 32 0 172 62 32 72 212 265 156 25. Valencia (ESP) 13 0 126 57 35 64 187 122 149 26. Rosenborg (NOR) 25 0 152 58 31 63 224 232 147 27. FCSB (ROU) 26 1 145 52 41 52 203 204 145 28. Panathinaikos (GRE) 28 0 157 49 45 63 182 214 143 29. Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 13 0 110 60 22 28 222 126 142 30. GNK Dinamo (CRO) new entry 21 0 134 55 27 52 200 189 137

*Pos: position; Part: number of UCL seasons; Pld: played; W: wins; D: draws; L: losses; F: goals for; A: goals against; Pts: theoretical points total