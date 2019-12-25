Galatasaray Among Top 30 European Clubs of All Time

Turkish football giants Galatasaray were listed among the all-time top 30 clubs in European Cup rankings.
According to a statement by UEFA on Tuesday, Galatasaray are at 23rd place with 157 points.
Galatasaray played in 26 editions of the European Cup to date as well as UEFA Champions League.
Apart from the UEFA Champions League, Galatasaray have claimed two UEFA trophies. The Lions won the UEFA Cup in 1999-2000 and the UEFA Super Cup in 2000.
Real Madrid are the all-time top in UEFA European Cup rankings.
"When it comes to Europe's top club competition, Real Madrid are some way out in front: as well as having won the most trophies, they have played, won, drawn and lost more games than any other side, as well as scoring and conceding more goals," UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday night.
Top 30 clubs (1955-2019)
|Club
|Part
|Titles
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|1. Real Madrid (ESP)
|50
|13
|437
|262
|76
|99
|971
|466
|600
|2. Bayern (GER)
|36
|5
|347
|201
|72
|74
|705
|347
|474
|3. Barcelona (ESP)
|30
|5
|316
|187
|72
|57
|629
|302
|446
|4. Manchester United (ENG)
|28
|3
|279
|154
|66
|59
|506
|264
|374
|5. Juventus (ITA)
|34
|2
|277
|140
|69
|68
|439
|268
|349
|6. AC Milan (ITA)
|28
|7
|249
|125
|64
|60
|416
|231
|314
|7. Liverpool (ENG)
|24
|6
|215
|121
|47
|47
|406
|192
|289
|8. Benfica (POR)
|39
|2
|239
|114
|59
|85
|416
|299
|287
|9. Porto (POR)
|34
|2
|245
|110
|57
|78
|364
|276
|277
|10. Ajax (NED)
|36
|4
|227
|102
|62
|84
|356
|251
|266
|11. Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
|36
|0
|233
|97
|52
|84
|333
|283
|246
|12. Arsenal (ENG)
|21
|0
|201
|101
|43
|57
|332
|218
|245
|13. Celtic (SCO)
|34
|1
|212
|100
|36
|76
|324
|250
|236
|14. Internazionale (ITA)
|21
|3
|178
|86
|47
|45
|255
|177
|219
|15. Chelsea (ENG)
|16
|1
|166
|83
|48
|35
|285
|151
|214
|16. Anderlecht (BEL)
|34
|0
|200
|70
|44
|86
|282
|320
|184
|17. Atlético (ESP)
|15
|0
|133
|68
|34
|31
|200
|118
|170
|18. PSV (NED)
|28
|1
|177
|64
|41
|72
|231
|224
|169
|19. Dortmund (GER)
|18
|1
|144
|69
|28
|47
|245
|180
|166
|20. Rangers (SCO)
|30
|0
|161
|62
|40
|59
|232
|118
|164
|21. Lyon (FRA)
|18
|0
|144
|63
|37
|44
|227
|172
|163
|22. Crvena zvezda (SRB)
|25
|1
|140
|65
|30
|45
|253
|193
|160
|23. Galatasaray (TUR)
|26
|0
|175
|57
|43
|75
|213
|272
|157
|24. Olympiacos (GRE)
|32
|0
|172
|62
|32
|72
|212
|265
|156
|25. Valencia (ESP)
|13
|0
|126
|57
|35
|64
|187
|122
|149
|26. Rosenborg (NOR)
|25
|0
|152
|58
|31
|63
|224
|232
|147
|27. FCSB (ROU)
|26
|1
|145
|52
|41
|52
|203
|204
|145
|28. Panathinaikos (GRE)
|28
|0
|157
|49
|45
|63
|182
|214
|143
|29. Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
|13
|0
|110
|60
|22
|28
|222
|126
|142
|30. GNK Dinamo (CRO) new entry
|21
|0
|134
|55
|27
|52
|200
|189
|137
*Pos: position; Part: number of UCL seasons; Pld: played; W: wins; D: draws; L: losses; F: goals for; A: goals against; Pts: theoretical points total
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright Andolu Ajansi