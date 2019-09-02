Galatasaray Fans Greet Falcao at Ataturk Airport

Galatasaray fans on Sunday accorded a warm welcome to Colombian forward Radamel Falcao upon his arrival in Istanbul on Sunday.

Over 25,000 Galatasaray fans flocked to Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport to welcome Falcao, who is set to be transferred to the Turkish club from Monaco, a French football club.

Galatasaray is a professional football club based in Istanbul.

The footballer arrived with his wife Lorelai Taron and their two daughters.

Falcao told GSTV, the club's TV channel, that he is “very happy” for being part of Galatasaray.

“I thank God for this beautiful jersey and I am very happy," he said.